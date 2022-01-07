Analysts Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT at $108.57

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. Barclays boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.