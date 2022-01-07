Analyzing Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Provident Financial alerts:

This table compares Provident Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 22.47% 6.91% 0.74% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.06% 10.42% 0.98%

This table compares Provident Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.11 $7.56 million $1.16 14.28 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.65 $5.36 million $1.57 12.91

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Provident Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.60%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Provident Financial pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.