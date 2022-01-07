Andrew E. Graves Acquires 2,000 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:THO opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.20 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

