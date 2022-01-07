Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FINS opened at $16.42 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

