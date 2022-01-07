ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.72 million, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,436,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,829,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.