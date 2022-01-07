Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $320,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,676. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.85.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.