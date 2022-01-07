Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $540.00 at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $490.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $480.85.

ANTM opened at $439.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.89 and its 200-day moving average is $401.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

