Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 28,188 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $57.09 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

