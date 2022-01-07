Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Receives C$2.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.50.

ATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

ATE traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.70. 21,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,608. The firm has a market cap of C$36.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$7.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.5899999 EPS for the current year.

In other Antibe Therapeutics news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee bought 50,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 497,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$447,324.30. Insiders bought 90,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,125 over the last quarter.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

