Aon plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.65 Per Share (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for AON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AON. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

AON opened at $290.50 on Friday. AON has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

