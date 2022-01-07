Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Aperam alerts:

APEMY traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $55.55. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aperam has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1059 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.