Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) to announce $16.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.70 million and the highest is $16.80 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $12.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $63.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.50 million to $63.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.05 million, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $74.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 100,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,103. The firm has a market cap of $214.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.20. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

In other news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

