Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.04

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.04 and last traded at $62.61, with a volume of 7389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.66.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

