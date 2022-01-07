Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $142.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $142.00 price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

