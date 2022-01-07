Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) PT Raised to $38.00 at Citigroup

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APLT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 522,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 844,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

