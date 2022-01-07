Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.32). Approximately 239,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 148,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.08 ($0.32).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 66 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Appreciate Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

