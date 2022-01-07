Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Up 43.9% in December

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the November 30th total of 736,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.15. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

