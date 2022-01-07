Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Aramark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.86.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.97. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Aramark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Aramark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Aramark by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $4,524,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.