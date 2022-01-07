Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,788,000 after buying an additional 194,424 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Aramark by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aramark by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,898,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aramark by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 363,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 292,567 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

