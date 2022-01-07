ARAW (ARAW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,032.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. ARAW has a total market cap of $32,243.15 and approximately $1,032.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006337 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

