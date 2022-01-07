Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,194,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 2,561,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,563.6 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Arca Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

EMBVF opened at $6.32 on Friday. Arca Continental has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

