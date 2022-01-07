Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of ARCH opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In related news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

