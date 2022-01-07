Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after purchasing an additional 385,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.