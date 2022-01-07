Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,008 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $25,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter worth about $1,420,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ARNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of ARNC opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.66. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

