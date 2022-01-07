argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Million

Brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post $17.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. argenx reported sales of $7.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $530.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $660.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.60 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $160.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.96) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in argenx by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in argenx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 522,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock traded down $12.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.97. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.89.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

