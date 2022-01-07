Arjuna Capital Buys 114,339 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,389 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114,339 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after buying an additional 5,674,569 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,526,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 63.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $7,398,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.51.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

