Arjuna Capital Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Arjuna Capital trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 29.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after buying an additional 291,090 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

