Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Gap Down to $15.58

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $14.88. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 20,133 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 357.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

