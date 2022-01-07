Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.89.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $166.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.