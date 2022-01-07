Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $166.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

