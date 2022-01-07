Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.70 Billion

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $51.05 or 0.00121679 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $58.62 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000951 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

