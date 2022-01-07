Assemble Protocol (ASM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.20 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $55.42 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.