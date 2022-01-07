Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARZGY. Citigroup started coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ARZGY opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

