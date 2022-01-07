AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a £100 ($134.75) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($141.49) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($148.23) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($130.37).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,356 ($112.60) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,639.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,584.83. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($90.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The stock has a market cap of £129.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.06.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.