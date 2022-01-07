AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ALOT shares. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

ALOT opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

