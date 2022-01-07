Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas Sells 10,348 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,095 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,065,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 119,504 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.