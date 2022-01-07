Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atlas were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

