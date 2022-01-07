Atlas Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

Atlas stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

