ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATA. Cormark lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.33.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATA opened at C$51.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.33. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$21.67 and a 52 week high of C$52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.