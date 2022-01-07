Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,984 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $86.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.39 and a 12-month high of $92.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

