Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 775 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.24.

Shares of DDOG opened at $143.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,027.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $15,762,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,280,805 shares of company stock worth $393,325,484. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.