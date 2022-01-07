Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.41.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $549.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

