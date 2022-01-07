Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 849 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,158,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $83.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

