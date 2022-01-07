Auto Price Reaches $568.56 (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $568.56 or 0.01342190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $30.13 million and $4.43 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auto has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00060366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

