Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$14.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of APR.UN traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.10. The stock has a market cap of C$563.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$10.56 and a 52 week high of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

