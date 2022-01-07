Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 54.7% in December

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
