Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 54.7% in December

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

