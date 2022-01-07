Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE opened at $209.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.