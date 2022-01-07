Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,077 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Sanofi by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 123,140 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $4,031,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $3,581,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SNY opened at $49.60 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

