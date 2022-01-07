Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,580 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in YETI were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 13.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,961,000 after acquiring an additional 146,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of YETI by 14.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,628,000 after acquiring an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YETI opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on YETI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

