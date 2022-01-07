Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock valued at $80,918,361.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 200,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,659,000. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.